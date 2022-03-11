Friday morning on Sunrise Barrington Lewis who owns Barrington’s Jamaican Kitchen, joined us on set to show us how to make a traditional Caribbean black cake. The cake is the subject of a new book written by a former Bakersfield news anchor. Author Charmain Wilkerson talked about her new book with 17’s Maddie Janssen.

Black Cake:

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/4 cups dark brown sugar

5 eggs

1 tsp vanila

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp allspice

1/4 tsp salt

2 cups flour

2 tbsp browning sauce

2 tbsp molasses

1 1/2 cup port wine

1 1/2 cup dark rum

2 cups raisins

1 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Instructions:

Combine fruit and alcohol and allow to soak for at least 7 days and up to several months. Add more wine and rum to cover fruit as needed.

Blend fruit and wine/rum mixture. Mix with all other ingredients until smooth. Bake at 250 degrees for 2 hours or until a toothpick comes out clean. Soak with more port wine or rum/wine combo overnight.