March is national nutrition month. Friday morning on Sunrise I shared a recipe for what I’m calling “kitchen sink muffins.” I used to make these all the time when my kids were really little and I called them “toddler muffins,” but they are great regardless of your age and pack a lot of nutrition. So call them what you want, and eat them whenever you want… breakfast, snack or dessert!
Ingredients:
3/4 cup maple syrup
1/3 cup plain yogurt (or a dairy-free yogurt)
1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
1/4 cup avocado oil
2 eggs
1 cup sweet potato or pumpkin pure
2-3 very ripe bananas
1 cup finely shredded carrots or zucchini
1 cup oats
1 cup ground oats
1 cups whole wheat flour or a 1-1 replacement gluten-free flour
1/2 cup flax meal
1 tsp salt
2 tsp baking soda
3 tsp cinnamon
1/8 tsp nutmeg
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix wet ingredients until smooth.
Whisk dry ingredients.
Combine wet and dry ingredients; do not over-mix. Grease muffin tins, or use liners (the silicon ones are the best,) and bake 15-18 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.