March is national nutrition month. Friday morning on Sunrise I shared a recipe for what I’m calling “kitchen sink muffins.” I used to make these all the time when my kids were really little and I called them “toddler muffins,” but they are great regardless of your age and pack a lot of nutrition. So call them what you want, and eat them whenever you want… breakfast, snack or dessert!

Ingredients:

3/4 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup plain yogurt (or a dairy-free yogurt)

1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup avocado oil

2 eggs

1 cup sweet potato or pumpkin pure

2-3 very ripe bananas

1 cup finely shredded carrots or zucchini

1 cup oats

1 cup ground oats

1 cups whole wheat flour or a 1-1 replacement gluten-free flour

1/2 cup flax meal

1 tsp salt

2 tsp baking soda

3 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp nutmeg

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix wet ingredients until smooth.

Whisk dry ingredients.

Combine wet and dry ingredients; do not over-mix. Grease muffin tins, or use liners (the silicon ones are the best,) and bake 15-18 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean.