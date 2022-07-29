Friday on Sunrise the team tried a gluten and dairy-free remake of a Mississippi mud cake. You can use any brownie recipe you like, or a very dense, chocolate cake recipe. Then you top it with marshmallow cream and a chocolate frosting.

Frosting:

1 cube butter

1/2 cup milk (or milk alternative)

1/3 cup cocoa

1 tsp vanilla

powdered sugar

Beat all frosting ingredients besides the sugar together until smooth. Add powdered sugar and continue to beat until you reach the sweetness and texture you desire.

Maddie used a modified version of a recipe from a gluten, dairy and refined sugar-free bakery called Sweet Laurel in L.A.