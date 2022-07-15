It’s cooking outside… so the Sunrise crew is baking inside! Friday on 17 News at Sunrise, Maddie shared her mom’s cookie bar recipe… with a few bloopers for good measure.
Ingredients:
2 cups butter
4 cups flour
5 eggs
2 cups brown sugar
1 cup sugar
2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
2 cups chocolate chips
1 cup old fashioned oats
1 cup nuts
1 cup shredded coconut
1 tablespoon vanilla
Directions: In a stand mixer or using beaters, cream butter, sugars and vanilla. Add eggs one at a time, mixing in between. Sift flour, baking soda and salt together. Slowly mix flour mixture into butter mixture. Stir in chocolate chips, oatmeal, nuts and coconut. Bake at 350-degrees in 2 cookie sheets for 20-25 minutes, or two rectangular cake pans for about 30 minutes, until done. This is a double recipe. Extras freeze well!