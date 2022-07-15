It’s cooking outside… so the Sunrise crew is baking inside! Friday on 17 News at Sunrise, Maddie shared her mom’s cookie bar recipe… with a few bloopers for good measure.

Ingredients:

2 cups butter

4 cups flour

5 eggs

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup sugar

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 cups chocolate chips

1 cup old fashioned oats

1 cup nuts

1 cup shredded coconut

1 tablespoon vanilla

Directions: In a stand mixer or using beaters, cream butter, sugars and vanilla. Add eggs one at a time, mixing in between. Sift flour, baking soda and salt together. Slowly mix flour mixture into butter mixture. Stir in chocolate chips, oatmeal, nuts and coconut. Bake at 350-degrees in 2 cookie sheets for 20-25 minutes, or two rectangular cake pans for about 30 minutes, until done. This is a double recipe. Extras freeze well!