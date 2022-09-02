Despite the triple-digit temperatures, national coffee chains have already released their seasonal offerings, including pumpkin spice lattes. Maddie and Kevin were in the kitchen Friday morning giving the famous drink a remake for these hot temperatures. Plus they tried out a pumpkin-pie granola bar that would make a great after-school treat for the kids, regardless of the season.

Frozen pumpkin spice coffee smoothie

Ingredients:

one frozen banana

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup cold brew coffee

almond milk

cinnamon, clove, allspice, nutmeg

fresh ginger root (if you have it)

Peel ginger root and grate a small amount into the blender. Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend. Enjoy! Leave out coffee for kids.

Granola bars:

1/2 cup dates

1/4 cup cashews

1/4 cup pecans

1/2 tablespoon cinnamon

fresh, grated ginger

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp allspice

1/8 tsp ground cloves

Combine in a food processor until it all begins to clump together. Press into a pan lined with wax or parchment paper. Store in fridge, cut into bars.