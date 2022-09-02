Despite the triple-digit temperatures, national coffee chains have already released their seasonal offerings, including pumpkin spice lattes. Maddie and Kevin were in the kitchen Friday morning giving the famous drink a remake for these hot temperatures. Plus they tried out a pumpkin-pie granola bar that would make a great after-school treat for the kids, regardless of the season.
Frozen pumpkin spice coffee smoothie
Ingredients:
one frozen banana
1/4 cup pumpkin puree
1/2 cup cold brew coffee
almond milk
cinnamon, clove, allspice, nutmeg
fresh ginger root (if you have it)
Peel ginger root and grate a small amount into the blender. Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend. Enjoy! Leave out coffee for kids.
Granola bars:
1/2 cup dates
1/4 cup cashews
1/4 cup pecans
1/2 tablespoon cinnamon
fresh, grated ginger
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/8 tsp allspice
1/8 tsp ground cloves
Combine in a food processor until it all begins to clump together. Press into a pan lined with wax or parchment paper. Store in fridge, cut into bars.