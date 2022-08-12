If you have a home garden, and you planted even one small zucchini plant, chances are you are trying to pawn zucchini off on everyone you know right now. Zucchini is particularly abundant in Maddie’s garden right now, so she has been getting creative in the kitchen with the savory squash, and Friday on Sunrise she showed the team how to make zucchini three ways!

Zucchini lasagna:

Slice your zucchini long-ways, into thin slices. Make a layer of zucchini in the bottom of a pan. Then top with about a half cup of your favorite spaghetti sauce, and top with cheese. Then do a few more layers like that, and end with cheese. Maddie used cheddar, but you can do whatever cheese you like. Bake at 350-degrees for about 30 minutes.

Zoodles and pesto:

Spiralize your zucchini, then sauté with olive oil and garlic. It’s important with zoodles that you don’t salt them until the end, because the salt will release the water and you’ll end up with a watery mess in your pan. So just sauté for a few minutes, until your zucchini is hot, then shut off the heat and mix in a few tablespoons of your pesto sauce.

Zucchini muffins:

1 1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1 1/2 cup ground oats

1 cup melted and cooled coconut oil

1 cup maple syrup

2 cups of shredded zucchini

1 tsp salt

1 1/4 tsp baking soda

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp cardamom

4 eggs

Whisk your dry ingredients. Whisk your wet ingredients. Then mix your wet ingredients into your dry ingredients, but don’t over-mix. Bake in muffin tins at 350-degrees for 20-25 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean.