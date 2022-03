Crust:

1 cup of melted butter

2 2/3 cup flour

1/2 cup sugar

Mix together and press into a 9×12″ cake pan. Bake at 350-degrees for 20-minutes or until brown on the edges.

Filling:

4 eggs

6 tablespoons of lemon juice

zest of one-two lemons depending on how tart you want it

4 tablespoons flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 cup sugar

Whisk all ingredients until smooth. Pour on top of slightly cooled crust and bake 18-20 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.