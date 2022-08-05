BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What would you do for a ChocoTaco? Make it yourself?

With news from Klondike about the Choco Taco being discontinued, the SUNRISE crew wants to make sure it lives on.

Ingredients:

Taco bowl (can be found int he ice cream aisle)

ice cream of choice

Melted chocolate or Chocolate Shell

crushed peanuts, shredded coconut, or other toppings of choice

Directions:

Take ice cream out oft he freezer to soften.

Wrap the taco bowl in damp paper towels and microwave it for 20 to 30 seconds to soften the bowl. Mold it into a taco shape.

Spoon ice cream into the “shell.”

Dip the taco in melted chocolate.

Dip the the chocolate-covered taco in peanuts, coconut or topping of choice.

Let it sit or pop it in the freezer until the chocolate hardens.

Enjoy!