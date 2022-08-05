BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What would you do for a ChocoTaco? Make it yourself?
With news from Klondike about the Choco Taco being discontinued, the SUNRISE crew wants to make sure it lives on.
Ingredients:
- Taco bowl (can be found int he ice cream aisle)
- ice cream of choice
- Melted chocolate or Chocolate Shell
- crushed peanuts, shredded coconut, or other toppings of choice
Directions:
- Take ice cream out oft he freezer to soften.
- Wrap the taco bowl in damp paper towels and microwave it for 20 to 30 seconds to soften the bowl. Mold it into a taco shape.
- Spoon ice cream into the “shell.”
- Dip the taco in melted chocolate.
- Dip the the chocolate-covered taco in peanuts, coconut or topping of choice.
- Let it sit or pop it in the freezer until the chocolate hardens.
Enjoy!