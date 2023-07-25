BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise got a taste of holiday spirit with some cool Christmas in July concoctions. As the summer temperatures soar, Maddie shares two recipes that offer a chilled alternative for two of her go-to Christmas drinks.

Frozen hot chocolate:

3 ounces of high-quality chocolate

2 tablespoons high-quality store-bought hot chocolate mix

1 1/2 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 cup milk

3 cups of ice

Melt the chocolate over medium heat in a small saucepan. Mix in the hot chocolate mix and sugar. Remove from heat and slowly whisk in the milk. Let cool to room temperature. Add the ice, remaining milk, and the chocolate mixture to a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into a large sundae glass, top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Apple cider spritzer:

5 cups Cranberry juice

4 cups Apple juice

1/2 cup Brown sugar

1 cup water

Cloves

Cinnamon sticks

Optional: Orange-flavored sparkling water or champagne

Simmer cranberry and apple juice along with brown sugar, cloves and cinnamon sticks, in a crockpot on low. Chill. Fill a glass with ice, then fill three-quarters of the way with cider. Optionally, top with champagne or sparkling water.