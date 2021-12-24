Backyard science in the kitchen: the science of making a baked Alaska

Christmas Baked Alaska

For the cake:

Ingredients:

1 ⅛ cups of all purpose flour

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ stick unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

1 egg

½ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons red food coloring

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon distilled white vinegar

½ teaspoon baking soda

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 inch round cake pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

Whisk the flour, cocoa, and salt in bowl.

Beat the butter and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in the egg. Add the dry ingredients and buttermilk to the creamed butter and sugar in two additions, mixing until combined. Stir in red food coloring and vanilla.

Combine the vinegar and baking soda in a small bowl. Fold into the cake batter.

Pour cake batter into pan and bake for 25 minutes, or when cake springs back when touched.

Let cake cool completely

For the ice cream:

Ingredients:

1 ¾ quarts of ice cream of your choice

Instructions:

Line a 9 inch diameter bowl with plastic wrap.

Pack the ice cream in the bowl.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and freeze until solid

For the meringue:

Ingredients:

6 large egg whites

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

⅛ teaspoon salt

¾ cup sugar

Instructions:

Beat the egg whites with electric mixer in bowl until frothy.

Add the cream of tartar and salt and beat until soft peaks form.

Gradually add in sugar until stiff peaks form.

Assemble the dessert:

Place flat side of ice cream on top of the cake.

Cover the ice cream and cake with the meringue using a piping bag or spatula

Make sure there are no holes in the meringue covering the dessert

Place in freezer for at least 2 hours

When ready to serve, preheat oven to 425

Bake dessert for 8 minutes or until meringue is browned

You can also use a kitchen torch to brown the meringue