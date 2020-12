BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Dr. Nimisha Amin, a local Pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss guidelines for celebrating the holidays safely and how the pandemic has impacted children's mental health.

If you are going to gather over the holidays, Dr. Amin says to keep your gathering small and outdoors. "There is a very large degree of protection when people can space out outdoors as opposed to confined indoors. If is is too chilly and you are going to be indoors, bundle up and open the windows because having some ventilation is definitely better than no ventilation."