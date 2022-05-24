May is mental health awareness month. Mental illness and the demand for psychological services are at all-time highs, especially among kids, according to the American Psychological Association. But there’s a simple, free way to give your brain a boost. Exercise has been shown to have vast health benefits, including helping boost your mood and relieve anxiety. Working out can promote nerve cell growth and releases feel-good chemicals in your brain. Mental health experts say the key is to find something sustainable and commit to using exercise as a tool regularly to benefit your brain.

Andrea Hansen, executive director of Kern Dance Alliance and a fitness instructor at Poise Pilates and Barre in downtown Bakersfield, joined the Sunrise crew to demonstrate some easy moves you can do at home, without any equipment. She says as few as ten minutes a day is enough to boost your mood.