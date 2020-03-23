Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm sixth case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Working during the coronavirus, what employees and employers need to know

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Robin Paggi, Training Development Specialist for Worklogic HR joined 17 News at Sunrise to explain what employees and employers need to know about working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story