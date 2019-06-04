Wine in the Wild at the California Living Museum

The California Living Museum will host Wine in the Wild on Thursday, June 6.

Beer, wine and food samples will be served on the CALM grounds from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Some food and drink vendors include: Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar, Covenant Coffee, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Eureka Burger, Go Girl Bakery, Great Change Brewing, Kona Ice, Kern River Brewing, P.F. Chang’s and Temblor Brewing Company.

A ride on the Central California Children’s Railroad will also come with a twist as riders will be served champagne.

Funds raised will help complete needed renovations for exhibits support wildlife rehabilitation efforts.

Tickets are $75.

For more information, visit here.