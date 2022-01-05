Wellness Wednesday: Dan’s Favorite Cream Soup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Today’s recipe is Dan’s Favorite Cream Soup.

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 medium onions, diced

4 stalks celery, chopped

3 carrots, peeled and chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

Sprig of tarragon

2 bay leaves

7 Cups chopped broccoli, packed

4 to 6 Cups water or vegetable broth (or half water and half vegetable broth)

3 to 4 Tablespoons cashew cream, store-bought or homemade

Salt and pepper (optional)

In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat olive oil and sauté onions, celery, and carrots for about 6-7 minutes. Add garlic and herbs and sauté for another minute longer; then add broccoli and vegetable broth or water and bring to a simmer. Cook until broccoli is very tender, about 8 minutes. Let soup cool for a few minutes, remove bay leaves, and then transfer soup to a blender, working in batches. Try not to fill the blender more than halfway. Remove the center of the blender cap and cover with a dish towel. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons of cashew cream and blend soup until it is pureed. If using an immersion blender, add cashew cream directly topot and puree until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Note: You Can also use this recipe as a soup base to make cream of mushroom, pepper cream soup, and creamy tomato soup. Just substitute mushrooms, peppers, or tomatoes for the broccoli, cooking each until tender.