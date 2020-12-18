WATCH: 17 News at Sunrise live at HolidayLights at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – 17 News at Sunrise held their annual holiday show at HolidayLights at CALM. Although the annual lights display changed to a drive-thru format this year, it was still just as beautiful.

HolidayLights has been named one of the 10 Best Zoo Light Shows in the U.S. by USA TODAY for the second year in a row.

HolidayLights runs through January 2, with the exception of being closed on Christmas Day. Tickets can be purchased online or at Valley Strong Credit Union locations. All proceeds benefit the CALM Foundation.

