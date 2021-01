BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Alissa Carlson, Chief Meteorologist at KGET, joined Sunrise to raise awareness about furniture tip-overs after nanny cam video caught a dresser falling on top of her daughter.

Carlson shared that large furniture should always be anchored to the wall, including dressers and televisions.

She and her husband, Neil, shared their story last year, watch it here.