BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Anna Laven, Executive Director of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, joined 17 News at Sunrise to explain more about the homeless Point in Time Count.

The annual count will take place on January 27, 2021 and 500 volunteers are needed to complete the count. BKRHC says the count provides a snapshot view of homelessness in our cities and county.

Anyone interested in participating in the count visit here.