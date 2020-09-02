Voices for Victims Barbecue to benefit Kern Secret Witness Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the Voices for Victims Barbecue happening tomorrow.

All proceeds from the barbecue will support the Kern Secret Witness Program, a tip line where people can give information anonymously about unsolved crimes. To give to the Kern Secret Witness Program visit here. To call the secret witness tip line, call 322-4040.

The drive-thru barbecue will be held at the corner of Truxtun Avenue and L Streets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Lunch includes a tri-tip sandwich, chips, cookie and a bottle of water for $10.

To order ten or more lunches call 310-739-5507 and delivery will be free.