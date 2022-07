BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong tells 17 News at Sunrise he’s paying for the first 100 pet adoptions at Kern County Animal Services, starting Thursday. It will go from July 21 through July 23.

The shelters are overflowing with puppies, kittens and adult animals, and every adoption brings us one step closer to regaining “No Kill Status”.