To honor the legacy of Brayden Eidenshink, also known as Brayden's Brave Heart, his family is hosting a blood drive at Houchin Blood Bank. The blood drive is a duration of 28 days, with the last day on Thursday, the one year anniversary of Brayden's passing.

A barbecue fundraiser, Burgers for Brayden, will also be held on the final day of the blood drive at Houchin Blood Bank on 11515 Bolthouse Dr.