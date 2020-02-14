Valentine’s Day drinks on a budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Halli Mayberry with Imbibe Wine & Spirits joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some few alcoholic spirits for anyone on a budget for Valentine’s Day.

If you are looking for something sparkling, Mayberry recommends Charles de Fere Sparkling Rosé, France priced at $16.99.

In the red wine isle, a 2016 Elizabeth Rose “Chockablock” Red Blend, Napa Valley runs at about $19.99.

For those looking for a sweet beer, the Lindeman Framboise, a rasberry Lambic beer from Belgium is priced at $11.99.