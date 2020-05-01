‘Unleash Your Love’ to support new nursery for puppies and kittens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about ‘Unleash Your Love,’ happening today.

The event can’t be held at Compassion Corner due to the coronavirus, but the SPCA is hoping to raise $50,000 to go toward the nursery with residents donating from home.

The SPCA has been given a matching grant from the Virginia and Alfred Harrell Founation.

Donations can be done via Facebook, phone at (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, mail and online at BakersfieldSPCA.org.