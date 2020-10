BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Michael Salinas, Director of Kern County Teen Challenge, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about their annual barbecue offered curbside this year.

A top sirloin dinner will be available to pick-up Friday and Saturday at Kern County Teen Challenge located at 301 E. Roberts Ln. Tickets are $20 and include top sirloin, oven roasted garlic potatoes, glazed carrots, and a sourdough roll