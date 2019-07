Houchin Community Blood Bank has partnered with the Lions Club to host the Trice Harvey Memorial blood drive.

During Harvey’s life, he donated 26 gallons of blood. At the blood drive, Lions Club members hope to match his lifetime donation total.

Donors can visit 11515 Bolthouse Drive on Saturday to donate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to sign-up, contact Fred Linder at 703-9037.