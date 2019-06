Touch-A-Truck Kern County will be held on Saturday, June 1.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the community can visit the Kern County Library at 701 Truxtun Ave. to interact with various trucks from around the county, enjoy food, activities and listen to live music.

Some trucks that will be at the library are a Kern Transit bus, fire engine, mail truck and so many more.

Inside the library guests can learn more about the Summer Reading Challenge or purchase a book at the Used Book Sale.