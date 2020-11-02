Tips for CHiPs annual fundraiser lunch happening Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Officer Robert Rodriguez and Morgan Martin, daughter of Officer Mark Ehly, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about Tips for CHiPs.

The annual lunch is held in memory of Officer Mark Ehly, who died in 2010, and benefits the CHP Widows and Orphans Trust Fund.

The curbside lunch will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Outback Steakhouse, located at 5051 Stockdale Hwy.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the restaurant or ahead of time by calling Marty Casey: 916-812-9545 or Shannon Ehly: 661-428-0335.