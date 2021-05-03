Three local nonprofits holding Concert for the Causes fundraiser next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Wounded Heroes Fund Executive Director Wendy Porter and League of Dreams Executive Director Jessica Mathews spoke with 17 News at Sunrise to talking about their upcoming event Concert for the Causes.

The concert will be held on June 5 at Kern County Raceway Park in partnership with the M.A.R.E. Riding Center. Performances will be by headliner Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., “The Voice” star and Bakersfield’s own Jim Ranger, Joe Peters as well as Boone’s Farm Trio.

General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased here. Money raised from the event will support the three nonprofit organizations.

For more information about the event, visit concertforthecauses.com.