Thousand Flags displayed for Memorial Day

Thousand Flags will be displayed for Memorial Day weekend.

The display opens on Saturday at 12 p.m. at The Park at River Walk and is put on by the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary.

A flag raising ceremony will be held each morning at 8 a.m. and lowered at 8 p.m. to the sound of Taps.

On Memorial Day a patriotic fair with booths and bands will be at the display.

On Friday, May 24 Broken Yolk Cafe, located at 3300 Buena Vista Road will donate 10% of their proceeds to Thousand Flags. On Monday, all Sequoia Sandwich Company locations will donate 10% of their proceeds to Thousand Flags. You must mention that you would like a portion of your proceeds donated.