The Women’s March of Kern County will be happening on Saturday, January 18.

The third annual march coincides with marches happening nationwide. In 2018, thousands of community members attended the march locally.

Anyone interested can attend the march happening at 10 a.m. at Central Park at Mill Creek located on 606 21st St. The march continues through 3 p.m.

For more information about Women’s March Kern County, visit their website here.