“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band to perform in Bakersfield

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will perform in Bakersfield on October 20.

The performance comes as the band tours the West Coast. The performance will be held at the Rabobank Theater at 3 p.m.

Due to high demand, free tickets are no longer available. If you were not able to reserve a ticket, a standby line will be created outside of the concert doors. Ticket holders have until 2:45 p.m. to take their seat. At that time, if any seats are unoccupied, tickets will be voided and people in the standby line will be let in.

It is highly recommended that anyone interested in being in the standby line show up early.

For more information about the United States Marine Band, visit here.