The Oscars: Catching up with nominated movies

The 92nd Academy Awards will be passed out Sunday night. I am sure there are some of you who are such huge movie fans that you have seen all – or at least most – of the films that have been honored with nominations.

There also are a few who have been putting off seeing the films. You have a couple of days to get caught up so when the winners are announced there won’t be any confusion.

Since time is short, your best bet is to see as many of the films nominated for Best Picture. That will help with a lot of the categories when you look at a film like “1917” with a total of 10 nominations.

There are still several movies in the running for best picture playing in local theaters. That includes “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Parasite,” “Jojo Rabbit,” ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Little Women.” I strongly suggest that you go to one of the local theaters to see “1917” on a big screen. The film is a visual treat that can be best appreciated in a theater.

In this new era of streaming services, “Marriage Story” – not only nominated for Best Picture but also in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category with Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver as Best Actor and Laura Dern as Best Supporting Actor – is now available on Netflix.

The same goes for “The Irishman” as it is up for Best Picture plus Best Supporting Actor with Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. It is now available to Netflix subscribers.

Netflix is also showing “The Two Popes” which earned Jonathon Pryce a Best Actor nomination and Anthony Hopkins a Best Supporting Actor nod.Netflix ended up with 24 nominations.

If you want to catch up on other movies while staying at home, “Jojo Rabbit” was just made available through digital streaming on Tuesday. “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood ” has already been released on DVD and Blu-ray.

As for the acting categories, “Bombshell” is in theaters so you can see the work that got Charlize Theron a nomination as Best Actress and Margot Robbie a Best Supporting Actress nod. “Knives Out” is still playing. It picked up an Oscar nomination for original screenplay.

You can see the leading contenders for the best acting honors on DVD and Blu-ray as both “Joker” and “Judy” are available to purchase. They containing superb work by Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland. The same goes for the work by Cynthia Erivo in “Harriet.”

The only way to see the work Antonio Banderas did to get a Best Actor nod for his work in “Pain and Glory” is through its release on Blu-Ray and DVD. The same goes for the performance by Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

For now, you won’t be able to see the work in “Richard Jewell” that got Kathy Bates a Best Supporting Actress nomination as it won’t be released on DVD or Blu-ray until March 3.

Also in theaters, “Frozen II” is still playing and it features ‘Into the Unknown” that has been nominated in the Best Song category. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is also still playing and it is in the running for the top Visual Effects Oscar.

You will need to check with local theaters to see which movies in contention for an Oscar are playing there.

Tomorrow I will make my predictions as to which works will be honored on Sunday.