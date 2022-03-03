

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local criminal defense attorney David Torres explains what’s needed to charge a suspect with first-degree or second-degree murder.

Torres said it is rare that a case goes to trial through indictment by a grand jury. Torres said a grand jury indictment skips the preliminary hearing and goes strait to trial.

Torres said the main difference between first- and second-degree murder is that first-degree murder is premeditative and deliberate and second-degree may not be premeditative but it can still be willful.

“If there was a situation where these children, perhaps, were either beaten on an ongoing basis or something happened where because of the actions of the defendants these children suffered, than more likely than not, that could be second-degree as well,” Torres said.

Watch the interview for more on the penalties these charges carry.