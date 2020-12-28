The Cranktones discuss their upcoming virtual event Christmas — at Home — with the Cranktones

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cranktones joined 17 News at Sunrise this morning to discuss their upcoming virtual event, Christmas — at Home — with the Cranktones.

The free event takes place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Cranktones will perform live and viewers can check it out via the foundation’s website.

The event is a fundraiser for the Kern County Cancer Foundation that is going virtual this year due to the pandemic. As tickets are not being sold, viewers are asked to make a donation at the Kern County Cancer Foundation website or by texting KCCF to 833-755-6550.