The Beautiful Life LLC, founded by Allie Mae Perkins, will host two sessions of The Confidence Camp.

The camp is created to elevate the confidence and self-appreciation of young girls. Each attendee will learn how to rise above the challenges they face and build their confidence.

Two sessions will be held on July 16-18 and on July 30 – August 1.

Junior high and high school aged girls are encouraged to submit an inquiry here.