BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – NaTesha “T” Johnson with Upside Academy Inc., joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about a free drive-thru turkey giveaway happening this weekend.

Upside Academy Inc. and FatWing, Inc. have teamed up to giveaway 250 turkeys on Saturday.

Turkeys will be given away starting at 8 a.m. at Greater Harvest Christian Center Church

located at 5421 Aldrin Ct.