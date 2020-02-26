Texas Holde’em Poker Tournament to benefit the Josh Farler Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Josh Farler Foundation is holding their annual Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament on Saturday.

Tickets start at $20 for a single dinner ticket and $80 to participate in the poker tournament and dinner.

For those not interested in poker, guests can also purchase a ticket to play bingo.

The Josh Farler Foundation helps Kern County cancer patients during treatment with their transportation, food, and lodging expenses.

