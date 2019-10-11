The Tehachapi Apple Festival will be having over 85 vendors serving a lot of great food this Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to the festival is free with many of the kid’s activities are free of charge.

The festival benefits the Rotary Club of Tehachapi, The Lions Club of Tehachapi, The Warrior Football Team, The Ladies Aux of American Legion, The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, Windswept Ranch, Youth Organizations and more.

The Tehachapi Apple Festival will take place Saturday Oct. 12th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.