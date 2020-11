BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Michael Salinas, Director of Kern County Teen Challenge, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about their drive-thru concessions available at HolidayLights at CALM.

Concessions will be available to purchase during the entire duration of the lights display. Items on the menu include hot chocolate, kettle corn, apple dumplings and more.

Proceeds will support Kern County Teen Challenge. To view a full menu or make a donation to the organization, visit here.