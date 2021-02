BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Michael Salinas, Director of Kern County Teen Challenge, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the February Foodie Fair Curbside Fundraiser.

The fundraiser will happen every weekend through Feb. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 301 E. Roberts Ln.

For the full menu and ordering options, visit tcfoodiefair.eventbrite.com.