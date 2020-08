BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Michael Salinas, Director of Kern County Teen Challenge, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about their upcoming Fair Food Frenzy fundraiser.

Starting Friday, August 28, Teen Challenge will be selling kettle corn, apple and peach dumplings and drinks at their location on 301 E. Roberts Ln. The curbside fundraiser will held be every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September 20.

Food can be purchased ahead of time online, visit here for details.