Teen Challenge holding annual barbecue curbside this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Michael Salinas, Director of Kern County Teen Challenge, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about their annual barbecue offered curbside this year.

A top sirloin dinner will be available to pick-up Friday and Saturday at Kern County Teen Challenge located at 301 E. Roberts Ln. Tickets are $20 and include top sirloin, oven roasted garlic potatoes, glazed carrots, and a sourdough roll

Dinners can be pre-ordered at this link, emailed at kern@teenchallenge.org or call 661-399-CARE(2273).

To learn more about Kern County Teen Challenge, visit here.