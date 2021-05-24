Teaming Up Against Cancer BBQ fundraiser happening Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jennifer Henry, executive director with Links for Life, and Michelle Avila with the Kern County Cancer Foundation joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss Wednesday’s Teaming Up Against Cancer BBQ fundraiser.

The barbecue is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crystal Palace parking lot on Buck Owens Boulevard. It raises money for four local cancer organizations serving cancer survivors and their families.

A $15 donation gets you a deep pit beef sandwich, chips, water and a cookie.