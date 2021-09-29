Taft Transition to Independent Living program art auction

Started in 1995 the Taft College Transition to Independent Living, or TIL program, is a post-secondary educational experience. It’s celebrating 25 years of providing services for adults who have disabilities. The Theme is Made in California. Professional, student and community artwork will be up for auction during Oildorado this year.

You can bid online beginning 10/12. October 14th a live auctioneer will be on campus at 29 Cougar Court, Taft. The money raised will fund student activities. The auction will happen during the town’s Oildorado celebration.

For questions or registration you can email drios@taftcollege.edu or call 661-763-7769.