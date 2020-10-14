Taft College holding fundraiser to support the Transition to Independent Living Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) Aaron Markovits Program Director for the Transition to Independent Living program, joined 17 News at Sunrise. Markovits shared more about a Virtual Art Auction happening online to support Taft College’s TIL program.

The TIL program provides services for adults who have developmental and intellectual

disabilities. To learn more about the program, visit here.

Art will include pieces from past and current TIL students. Participants can bid on art items from October 20 through 23. Pre-register for the auction at this link: https://paybee.io/vevent.html?action=openrsvp&eventId=5f7619a2365fca2aab833f69.



