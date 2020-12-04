Supporting a loved one going through a transition, local resources available at the Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Brie Chartier, President and Chair of the Board of Directors at the Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share how to have conversations with loved ones about coming out as transgender.

Chartier says “the biggest thing you can do to support a loved one is believe what they tell you about their gender identity, let them know you love them unconditionally. One of the easiest things you can do is learn and use a person’s new name and pronouns.”

The Center offers free support and resources for the local transgender community. Visit their website here or call them at 404-5209.

Other resources The Center recommends are the following: