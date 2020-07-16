Supply drive for local seniors continues throughout pandemic to serve vulnerable community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sandy Morris, with Christmas for Seniors, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about a supply drive to support seniors throughout the pandemic.

Christmas for Seniors, and other agencies, are collecting perishable and non-perishable food items , lotion, shampoo, laundry detergent and other household items for local seniors.

Donations will be accepted at CityServe, located at 1431 L St. every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or at the Board of Realtors Monday through Friday at 2300 Bahamas Dr.

For more information, can contact Morris at 703-8893.