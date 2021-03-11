Sunrise exclusive: Sheriff Youngblood discusses online child predator stings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss recent online child predator stings.

“I warned these pedophiles the first time that we aren’t done,” he said. “I am warning them again, we aren’t done. We are going to continue to investigate and if we if we get more pedophiles that go online we are going to arrest you, we are going to put you in jail. Think about it when you try to entice a child who you might be talking to.”

As for advice for parents, Sheriff Youngblood emphasizes the importance of knowing who your child is talking to online.

“Parents have to go in and surprise your child, ‘What are you doing on the computer?’ There are mechanisms where you can go back and see where your child has been and who they are talking to,” he said.