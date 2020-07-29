Summer Fun on Sunrise: Practice a magic trick at home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Chris Lopez, a local magician, joined 17 News for Summer Fun on Sunrise. To recreate the trick he did on air, see materials and instructions below.
Materials:
- Two tissues
Instructions:
- Take one tissue and roll it up in a ball.
- Put that tissue in the palm of one of your hands. Make sure it is hidden.
- Take the other tissue and tell your audience it is indestructible. Start to rip the tissue as you say this. Have fun with this step.
- Then roll the tissue into a ball and place it in the same hand that you have the hidden tissue. Be sure that you cannot see the other tissue.
- Say a magic word into the hand where the tissues are.
- Take the tissue that is still whole from the same hand.
- Roll it out and show that it has been put back together.
- To get rid of the other tissue, gently roll it back together with the whole tissue.