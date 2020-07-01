Summer Fun on Sunrise: Painting at home

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Karrie Rhodes with Corks & Strokes, joined 17 News at Sunrise to demonstrate an at-home painting lesson.

Courtesy: Corks & Strokes

Materials needed to complete the project are as follows:

  • Pencil
  • Black marker, preferably permanent marker
  • Canvas, Paper or cardstock
  • Paint, markers, or crayons in the colors of red, white, blue, and yellow
  • Two paint brushes
  • One small and one medium to large water cup
  • Paper towel
  • String or tape

Instructions:

  • 1. In pencil, draw “I heart USA”
  • 2. Outline the writing in black marker
  • 3. Paint or color in. Begin with the blue color, then red, yellow and end with white
  • 4. Clean edges with black marker
  • 5. Sign name or initials
  • 6. Attach string or tape to the back
  • 7. Hang, enjoy, and celebrate

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story