Summer Fun on Sunrise: Painting at home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Karrie Rhodes with Corks & Strokes, joined 17 News at Sunrise to demonstrate an at-home painting lesson.
Materials needed to complete the project are as follows:
- Pencil
- Black marker, preferably permanent marker
- Canvas, Paper or cardstock
- Paint, markers, or crayons in the colors of red, white, blue, and yellow
- Two paint brushes
- One small and one medium to large water cup
- Paper towel
- String or tape
Instructions:
- 1. In pencil, draw “I heart USA”
- 2. Outline the writing in black marker
- 3. Paint or color in. Begin with the blue color, then red, yellow and end with white
- 4. Clean edges with black marker
- 5. Sign name or initials
- 6. Attach string or tape to the back
- 7. Hang, enjoy, and celebrate